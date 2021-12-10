Watch
Jack White to bring Supply Chain Issues Tour to BOK Center

Copyright Associated Press
Carlos Osorio
Posted at 9:38 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 10:38:57-05

TULSA, Okla. — New concert alert! Jack White is going on tour and making a stop in Tulsa next spring.

White announced his Supply Chain Issues Tour with shows across North America and Europe. One of the stops includes at BOK Center on May 24, 2022.

The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of White's two brand new albums Fear of the Dawn on April 8 and Entering Heaven Alive will follow on July 22.

Third Man Records Vault members will have access to pre-sale tickets first beginning on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets for shows beginning Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. on BOK Center's website.

