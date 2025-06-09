'It's tough': McAlester business still recovering from storm damage

MCALESTER, Okla. — Workers at a handful of buildings in McAlester shifted from doing business to picking up debris after severe storms ripped through the community early morning on June 7. 2 News Oklahoma returned to McAlester and spoke with the business owners who said they're still recovering.

Tommy Byrd works at the mom and pop McAlester Monument Company near Choctaw and North Third. 2 News met Byrd as he cleaned up pieces of his roof that took a direct hit from the storms.

"I mean it puts impact on us, bro, I mean we're not rich by any means, you know, but I mean it'll take us a little bit to recover from that money," said Byrd.

2 News Oklahoma was there on June 7 when the roofs on businesses were ripped apart and bricks littered the streets. On June 9, things looked better, but they've got a long way to go.

"I mean it's tough, we're doing the best we can," said Byrd.

Byrd said his family is looking at 25-thousand dollars in damages. Not good, considering he said the business has stopped.

Byrd told 2 News he wasn't just worried about the damage to his building. He said he's worried that the building next door might collapse on them.

"My mind was blown, bro, this is our family business, it's how we make a living right here, so without this, we can do much," said Byrd.

The city of McAlester posted on Facebook, saying crews will start picking up debris on June 23rd. They advised people to start moving tree limbs to the curb and cut down large limbs. Byrd said the community will push through.

"I just wish the best of luck for everybody, bro, I mean not just us but everybody else that got affected by the tornado," said Byrd.

