‘It’s heartbreaking’: Community reacts to horse-riding accident

TULSA, Okla. — At about 7 pm on Nov. 17, Tulsa Police responded to a scene of a car hitting a person riding a horse.

KJRH

2 News spoke to Terry Winfrey, who lives down the road from where the accident happened. She said the street has always been an area of concern.

Winfrey has lived in her east Tulsa neighborhood for 11 years. She called it a quiet and typically calm area. But a tragedy occurred right around the corner at 11th Street and 145th east avenue.

Tulsa police said the four people in the car and the horseback rider had severe injuries following the crash. Winfrey said she almost can't believe it.

"It's heartbreaking for the people that were riding the horse, those injured in the vehicle, and the horse; it's tragic. It's just terrible," said Winfrey.

Police said although the people survived the accident, the horse was killed. Winfrey said she was concerned about the person riding their horse on the road at night. She said the street has been an issue for years.

"Speeding down through also is a problem. We hear cars going through quite a bit with their tires spinning, and they're speeding down through here," Winfrey said.

Police investigate accident involving vehicle and horse in East Tulsa

Lieutenant Paul Madden said there could be violations on both sides.

"Number one, the horse shouldn't have probably been in the roadway, and we may have a violation by the vehicle as well," said Madden.

Winfrey said she offered her condolences to those affected.

"It's just really tragic that it happened. Like I said, I hope everyone is okay and they're alright," said Winfrey.

