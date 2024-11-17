Watch Now
Police investigate accident involving vehicle and horse in East Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a horse in East Tulsa.

The accident happened near 11th and 14th East Avenue. The call went out just before 7pm.

Officers said five people were taken to the hospital from the scene. The horse was killed in the accident.

The cause of the accident has not been determined. We will bring you updates as we learn more about the investigation.

