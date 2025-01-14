'It's just awful': Tulsan native shares experience losing home in Cali. wildfire

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of California residents are grappling with a new reality after wildfires swept through their homes. The devastation also impacted a man who grew up in Tulsa.

For more than two decades, Ryan Blank has called Los Angeles home. However, he said his home was in danger after the Eaton fires swept through it.

"2/3 of our town doesn't exist anymore. And we are. We are reeling, we are grappling with it. We are reeling. It's just awful," said Blank.

Blank said he watched as the fires got closer to his home before his family evacuated.

The Blank family said they could grab a few personal belongings before leaving.

It wasn't until his neighbor's tire pressure notification went off, they knew their house was gone.

"Unfortunately, all indicators are that at this point where we stand right now, my California dream may be over," said Blank.

Blank, his wife, daughter and two dogs are in a hotel figuring out their next step.

Blank said growing up in Green Country, he’s used to strong winds but said he never expected over 100 MPH winds helping fire in LA.

"Being from Oklahoma, I'm well versed with strong winds. I've never seen strong winds coupled with fire. As the fire crept up the ridges, it was literally whirling vortexes of fire, probably 30, 40 feet high. Just spinning fire, tornadoes," said Blank.

LA officials said as of the morning of January 14, the Eaton fire burned nearly 15,000 acres – damaging over 7,000 structures and homes.

Despite the destruction and devastation, Blank said he’s grateful for the first responders and the outpouring of love he’s received from his LA and Oklahoma communities.

"So just, you know. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers. You know Oklahoma is the buckle of the Bible Belt. We need all those prayers, every last one of them. Don't stop," said Blank.

The Blank's family and friends set up a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate, click here.

To donate to wildfire victims through the Scripps Howard Fund: Text 50155

