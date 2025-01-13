'It's important': VA expands GI Bill benefits, Oklahoma veterans included

TULSA, Okla. — The expansion of the GI Bill will provide more financial help to Oklahoma veterans who want to pursue education or job training.

The bill is expanding from 36 months to 48 months of benefits for veterans who are re-enlisted under different periods of the bill. The expansion comes after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

In that case, a veteran fell under two different GI bill benefit periods. The first period is under the Montgomery GI Bill, Active Duty, serving for at least two years. The second period is the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

After enlisting and partially using Montgomery benefits, James Rudisill tried to go to divinity school using Post-9/11 benefits. However, he was limited to what was left over from the Montgomery Bill, capping at 36 months.

After the decision, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs said the 36-month limitation is lifted.

"Many of these individuals will have an extra year of GI bill benefits that they can use in the manner of their choosing to pursue their personal and professional goals," said Josh Jacobs the undersecretary for benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He said the veterans previously had to forfeit any use of the Montgomery Bill to use the Post-9/11 benefits.

2 News wanted to see what Oklahoma veterans think about the benefit expansion.

"To educate somebody like that, cares very much about their country, to make them very effective in giving back is important for everybody," said Chris Rauchenstein a Marine veteran.

He is the office manager at the VFW Post 577. He said he used his GI benefits to get his education at Oral Roberts University.

When he enlisted, he opted into a kicker program to get the extra 12 months, putting in $50 a month.

He said it's good veterans who re-enlisted will automatically get 48 months of benefits.

"It’s important for veterans to go to college to get a solid education. Because what you end up with is individuals who have a sense of patriotism and duty to their country which does not when to go away once their four years are over," said Rauchenstein.

The Department of Veteran Affairs said it will examine each veteran to determine whether they qualify for the benefits.

It said most veterans won't have to fill out anything, while the remaining may have to apply. Veterans who qualify will receive an email from the VA with more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

