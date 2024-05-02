'It'll make it safer' Skiatook lake visitors hope levels rise with coming rain

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Amid the severe weather moving across Oklahoma, some people are enjoying a quiet respite at Skiatook Lake. Visitors call it "clean" and "beautiful," but there's one gripe; the water level.
The latest numbers show the lake is 8.4 feet lower than normal. Skiatook Lake is a man-made lake, so it does not have the benefit of multiple inflows, like Grand and Hudson.
Hunter Alsip went to college on a fishing scholarship, and frequents Skiatook Lake. He explained some of the challenges low-water levels create.
"It means, you got a lot more dangerous type of stuff that you could hit out here, there’s more trees exposed, you’ve got a lot more shallower points," Alsip said.
It may not seem low to the untrained eye, but Alsip says it makes a world of difference.
"It’ll make, honestly, the fishing a lot better. It’ll make it a lot safer lake," Alsip said.
Lakegoers can keep track of the levels at this link.
