'It'll make it safer' Skiatook lake visitors hope levels rise with coming rain

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Amid the severe weather moving across Oklahoma, some people are enjoying a quiet respite at Skiatook Lake. Visitors call it "clean" and "beautiful," but there's one gripe; the water level.

The latest numbers show the lake is 8.4 feet lower than normal. Skiatook Lake is a man-made lake, so it does not have the benefit of multiple inflows, like Grand and Hudson.

Hunter Alsip went to college on a fishing scholarship, and frequents Skiatook Lake. He explained some of the challenges low-water levels create.

"It means, you got a lot more dangerous type of stuff that you could hit out here, there’s more trees exposed, you’ve got a lot more shallower points," Alsip said.

It may not seem low to the untrained eye, but Alsip says it makes a world of difference.

"It’ll make, honestly, the fishing a lot better. It’ll make it a lot safer lake," Alsip said.

Lakegoers can keep track of the levels at this link.

