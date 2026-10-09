'It was vague': Parents left with more questions after TPS listening session

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Public School district is continuing to host its listening sessions across the city to address the recent proposal to close down 17 schools to save money and rebudget.

Thursday's third listening session was held at the Parent Resource Center in north Tulsa.

Guests were encouraged to write their questions on sheets of paper for Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson to respond to.

There was also a short open mic session for families to express other concerns or even give their statements, like Mavis Brown, a fourth grader at Hoover Elementary:

Mavis Brown statement

She was given the chance to read her statement, urging TPS to not close her school down, saying it’s become a second home to her, bringing her close to her friends and new experiences every day.

Dorion Barnett is a mom to a 2nd grader at Hoover Elementary.

She said she still has more questions after Thursday’s meeting.

FLORES: “Did you learn any new information? Did it help any?”

BARNETT: “No, I feel like it was vague yet again."

She said she wants to know more about how the school has allocated funds in the past and how it will do so in the future.

“I feel like they explained why they chose this, I just don’t understand how the funding is going around and I feel like they’re kind of walking in circles and not being very exact," she said. "They’re being very vague about increasing teachers, increasing P.E., art and all of that.”

Many of the parents had similar concerns to parents at the second listening session 2 News covered in the Sequoyah neighborhood Wednesday:

Local News Tulsa Public Schools addressed next steps in school closure proposal Isabel Flores

Those questions included what is being done about changing transportation routes, what services will be provided to students, what will be done to keep school buildings maintained if they're not being sold and if there is anything that can be done to keep schools from shutting down.

To that, TPS responded that IEPs will be honored and services like special education and dual/bilingual services will be upheld.

The district also said it will be exploring virtual options for families as well.

Superintendent Johnson said there have been meetings to try and accommodate student transportation, and the new routes will be known by next school year if the proposal is passed.

She also said the buildings will be upheld in a way that isn't as costly, like continuing to pay for electricity and mowing the lawn.

She also emphasized how much she wants to make sure teachers are qualified for the job so that every elementary school student can have access to a quality art, music and physical education program.

There are two listening sessions left for families to take part in before the board is set to vote on the proposal October 19.



October 12 at Tulsa Central Library



October 14 at Zarrow Regional Library