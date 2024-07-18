'It reeks': Bartlesville cleaning process causing smelly, but safe water

TULSA, Okla. — Bartlesville switched to free chlorine water disinfection that started July 15.

The city started this project because of recent biological activity in the water system. The cleaning process caused people’s drink water to have an odor.

Susan Nickellyakubovich has lived in Bartlesville for five years. Nickellyakubovich said she never had her tap water taste this bad.

"It smells terrible in the morning time when I go to brush my teeth,” said Nickellyakubovich.

City leaders said the process can cause cloudiness and an odor, similar to chlorine. she said it's been an inconvenience

"I do use the sink, but I would rather use a water bottle, but I'm not going to waste it,” said Nickellyakubovich.

2 News went to Bates City Hall and spoke to utility director Terry Lauritsen. Lauritsen said they wanted to do this cleaning last year – but couldn't due to the drought.

"Our supplies sources are completely restored and back to a normal level, so we'll do the flush as it should be done,” said Lauritsen.

City leaders said the water is still drinkable despite the smell. Nickellyakubovich said she's one of the lucky ones who has a water filter.

"I'm very thankful for it. I'm glad we got it, but it's a pretty penny,” she said.

Bartlesville city staff say the process will take about six weeks to complete. If your home has changes in water pressure or no water at all, call 918.338.4100.

If you have discoloration or pets living in water, click here for information on what to do.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

