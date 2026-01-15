Islamic Society of Tulsa explores legal options following zoning decision

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Islamic Society of Tulsa is pursuing legal action after the City of Broken Arrow denied a zoning request for a proposed mosque.

Members of the Broken Arrow City Council denied the request Monday evening, with a 4-1 vote. The Islamic Society of Tulsa already owns the land, and the Broken Arrow Planning Commission approved the zoning change at its December meeting.

Despite city officials' approval, community members expressed disappointment about the proposed mosque on social media. In a statement, the Islamic Society of Tulsa claims that social media discourse influenced the City Council's vote. You can read IST's full statement below.

"The Islamic Society of Tulsa (IST) is disappointed that the City Council of Broken Arrow voted on January 12, 2026, to deny its application to build a multiuse Islamic Center adjacent to the Creek Turnpike and Olive Avenue. In rejecting the IST application, the Council not only rejected the recommendation of its Planning Commission, but also the determination of City staff that the proposal met all requirements of the Zoning Variance and Special Use Permit. What makes the denial incomprehensible is that the Council ignored the scaled down version of the scope that was presented on the day of the hearing. Both the earlier ‘aspirational’ and the scaled-down versions were developed through substantive meetings with the staff of the City of Broken Arrow.

IST appreciates the professionalism of City Staff, the venue offered by NSU Broken Arrow, and the goodwill shown by clergy members, civic leaders, and residents who spoke in favor of our proposal. We recognize that democratic participation can lead to disagreement; however, we are disappointed that fearmongering and misinformation dominated the discourse and that Islamophobic rhetoric on social media may have influenced the Council's decision to deny our application.

IST intends to pursue all options to challenge and reverse this myopic and discriminatory decision through legal avenues, including a challenge brought under RLUIPA (Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act), which prohibits government entities and municipalities from imposing discriminatory or substantially burdensome land use regulations on religious institutions. We are also considering complaints against the City of Broken Arrow with other relevant state and federal regulatory bodies which govern anti-discrimination in city zoning decisions.

We sincerely hope that through further dialogue and advocacy, the City of Broken Arrow will not only reverse its decision but will take actions to combat the spread of Islamophobia and to welcome diverse residents into the community, ensuring that all residents are welcome in this beautiful city."

Religious leaders react to mosque zoning vote denial

