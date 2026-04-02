IN-DEPTH: History of Tulsa Public Schools bonds

TULSA, Okla. — The 2026 bond is the 5th bond issue Tulsa Public Schools asked for in 36 years.

In 1990, Tulsa voters approved a $7.5 million bond. The Oklahoman reports it marked the district's first successful bond in 21 years.

The money helped replace aging buses across TPS.

Two decades later, in 2010, voters approved a $354 million bond. That bond issue focused on buses, books, and buildings. The money helped improve school sites, equipment, and transportation.

In 2015, Tulsa voters approved a $415 million bond. For accountability, the district posted updates on some completed bond-funded projects.

The bond provided Chromebooks for every student in the district.

Tulsa Public Schools

The money helped provide secure entryways at elementary and middle school sites across TPS.

Tulsa Public Schools

There are several state-of-the-art athletic facilities funded by bond money.

Tulsa Public Schools

It also helped pay for renovated libraries with more flexibility

Tulsa Public Schools

In 2021, voters approved TPS’ most recent bond at $414 million. It focused on 4 categories, including safe learning environments, technology, transportation, and quality learning materials and programs.

The district said bond money can be used for capital expenditures, including “the acquisition of land, construction of building projects like classrooms, stadiums, and libraries, as well as remodeling of existing school facilities. Funds can also be used for the purchase of buses, equipment, and materials, including textbooks, computers and networking, musical instruments, science materials, and other teaching resources.”

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