IN CUSTODY: OSBI arrests man accused of threatening Gov. Stitt, AG Drummond

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A man is in custody after investigators say he made threats against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation say 52-year-old William Rasmussen called the Oklahoma State Banking Department to complain about a bank in Claremore.

During his multiple phone calls, he said that money was stolen from his account while he was incarcerated.

OSBI agents said that Rasmussen eventually began making threats towards Stitt and Drummond.

Rasmussen was previously arrested for threatening to destroy the Rogers County Courthouse.

He was arrested on Wednesday at a motel in Claremore. Rasmussen faces two charges: threat to perform an act of violence and violation of OK statute via computer.

OSBI assisted the Claremore Police Department and the Rogers County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

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