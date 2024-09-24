IMPROVING READING: TCCL encourages literacy program and library card sign-ups

TULSA, Okla. — While September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, it's always a good time to find a nice novel to read.

The Tulsa City-County Library system offers much more to check out — besides a good book.

While it's easy to think of this month as a way to encourage more kids to read, it also encourages adults to read more.

Although the library has been a resource for generations, Ellen Cummings — chief operating officer at TCCL — wants people to know that it's still a go-to resource in the digital age.

In her 28 years working at the library, she’s seen a lot of changes.

“I worked in the reference department before Google was a verb,” Cummings remarked. “I’ve seen the Internet come in, and— you know — there were concerns that the library wasn’t going to be relevant anymore."

"The library has stayed relevant because people still need to know how to discern good information,” she added.

Throughout the years, even her library card hasn’t changed.

2 News Oklahoma Ellen Cummings' decades-old library card that she still uses.

"The trick is that I don't get a new library card because I don't want to memorize the new number,” Cummings told 2 News. “But for those who don't mind getting a new number, everything will transfer over — all of your holds and all of the data that you access regarding what books that you've liked and things like that are available."

Another reason the library has stayed relevant is all the programming it offers. Moreover, she added that “we are a community gathering place. We have 24 locations throughout Tulsa County, and each one of those is a place where people can come and use our meeting rooms, browse, and just be.”

Even in the digital age, adult literacy levels are still a challenge.

One in six Tulsa County adults may struggle to read a prescription label, understand a news article, or enter complete information on an application, according to TCCL.

Thankfully, TCCL has been trying to improve adult literacy for decades now through its Ruth G. Hardman Adult Literacy Service. It trains volunteers to work as one-on-one tutors with people 16 and older throughout the county in a highly personalized program.

Anyone in Tulsa County who wants support in building their literacy skills can qualify for the program. Call the literacy office at 918-549-7400 or email literacy@tulsalibrary.org to get an assessment.

The Adult Literacy Service is always looking for more tutors.

Prospective tutors must be at least 18 years old, have obtained the equivalent of a high school education, and be fluent in English. Everyone entering the program must participate in a background check. TCCL asks for a minimum commitment of one hour per week for one year.

Anyone interested in becoming a Literacy tutor should first fill out this initial inquiry form. After completing the form, a Literacy staff member will reach out to set up an in-person interview.

The only requirement for receiving a TCCL library card is living, working, or attending school in Tulsa County. People just need to bring their ID to the library and get a card free of charge. (Card replacements cost $1.)

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

