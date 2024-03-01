Impact of Tulsa’s presence at Austin’s South by Southwest

Thousands of people from all over the world are about to learn more about Tulsa.

On March 9-11, the “Tulsa House” returns to Austin during South by Southwest, the largest music festival and conference of its kind in the world.

SXSW has grown every year since its birth in 1987 and Tulsa has had representation for the last eight years.

A house on the popular Rainey Street outside the festival will be decked out in everything Tulsa-themed, thanks to the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture (FMAC) and Visit Tulsa.

Last year’s Tulsa House drew 17,000 people to experience local food, beer, coffee and people.

“So often people are asking, ‘What is a Tulsa?’” laughs Natalie Bowling, Manager, Tulsa FMAC. “We get to tell them how great it is and they get an overview of what our city is doing.”

Bowling said they use the opportunity to share why to visit Tulsa as well as reasons to live here.

Staff from Tulsa Remote are on hand to explain the program that pays selected remote workers $10,000 to relocate to Tulsa for a year.

The house also showcases Tulsa musicians who perform in the evening.

“We understand South by Southwest has dozens and dozens of music industry professionals,” said Bowling. “Our musicians could be signed while they are there.”

Casii Stephan is one of the 20 musicians the Tulsa FMAC is funding to go on the trip.

The singer-songwriter describes her lyrics as often a pushback to societal norms and the sometimes menaces of being a woman—like in her new single, “Can’t Handle Me” which she plans to perform.

“It’s about being single and drunk guys at a bar and not knowing when they should stop talking,” said Stephan.

Stephan first performed at “South by,” as it is often called, in 2017. She opened for Hanson. She loves getting to know other Tulsa musicians while being there.

“It’s wild that we’re meeting people from Tulsa when you’re in Austin,” said Stephan. “It’s cool—you get to network with different types of people; forces you out of your circle.”

South by is growing as a tech conference as well. Bowling said they will feature Tulsa’s growing tech industry through panel discussions.

Other talks include Sterlin Harjo, Creator of “Reservation Dogs.” The filmmaker will discuss indigenous filmmaking.

For a full lineup atthe Tulsa House, click here.

For a survey on the Tulsa music industry, click here.

