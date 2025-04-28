'I'm proof': Oklahoma living organ donor, recipient share story

TULSA, Okla. — April is National Donate Life Month, a time to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and celebrate those who save lives through their generosity.

In Oklahoma, over 800 individuals are currently waiting for lifesaving transplants, according to LifeShare Oklahoma.

"I knew just basically my whole world was going to be flipped upside down," Morgan Rich said, reflecting on her diagnosis at four years old with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney disease that leads to kidney failure.

As a child, Morgan showed signs of her illness, often having a swollen face and looking different than her peers. By age 13, she began dialysis and found herself in need of a transplant. Her father, Lowell Ghosey, stepped in to help.

"But to me, there was no choice. I was going to do that because she needed to be with her mom," Lowell said. The transplant was successful, and he returned to a normal, healthy life afterward. "I'm proof that you can have a normal life after and carry on the person's health you are trying to save."

FAQs About Organ Donation



What is the process to register as an organ donor?

Anyone can register to be an organ donor on their driver's license or Real ID card, or online at LifeShareRegistry.org. It is also encouraged to discuss organ donation with family members to ensure that their wishes are honored at the time of their passing. How many lives can be saved by organ and tissue donation?

One organ donor can save up to eight lives, while one tissue donor can save more than 75 lives. Is there anything, like age or medical history, that could stop me from being a donor?

There is no age limit for organ donation. Individuals should not disqualify themselves; medical professionals will determine eligibility at the time of death.



For Morgan, the transplant was a transformative experience.

"I had been doing dialysis every single night, and then I did my transplant, and I will never forget the next morning, literally waking up and thinking to myself, this is what normal feels like," she said.

Despite successfully completing middle school, high school, and college at Oklahoma State University, Morgan faced another health crisis at age 23 when her symptoms returned.

"I started getting sick again, just feeling a lot of the same symptoms that I did when I was younger, and so we knew that, basically, inevitably, I was going to need another transplant," she said.

This time, it was her mother who was the perfect match. The surgery was a success, bringing joy and relief to both Morgan and her mother. "I remember seeing her in a wheelchair next to my bed. She was like, 'Hi honey,'" Rich said.

Lowell Chosey

Though both kidney transplants lasted longer than expected, Morgan's disease returned, forcing her back onto dialysis. "My disease is not looked at as when it will occur to recur, but when it will recur," she said.

Now back on dialysis, Morgan is determined to live life fully while advocating for more organ donors.

"Being a willing giver, just looking at someone's life and saying I would love to help them," Rich said.

