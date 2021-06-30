IDL Ballroom, Unicorn Club, Enso to close its doors in August

TULSA, Okla. — Closed for good. Some local Tulsa venues recently announced they will close their doors later this year.

The IDL Quad Group says after 13 years in business they will close the IDL Ballroom, the Unicorn Club, and Enso on Saturday, Aug. 14. They say new owners have purchased the building that houses the three venues and does not intend to renew the leases.

It continues to say the new owners have plans for renovations and plan to build new businesses, as well as a new juicery next door.

The IDL Group gave this partial statement about the closure:

“It’s hard to believe – a total gut-punch – the realization that after 13 years of a thriving, successful business that was a pioneer in downtown nightlife, coupled with the fact that we made it through over 3 months of COVID lockdowns last year and survived the closure followed by months more of capacity restrictions in order to open back up, that it’s all coming to an end. It’s genuinely heartbreaking to experience this closure after we fought so hard to survive the lockdowns of 2020, while simultaneously paying/keeping current our full rent, all obligations, and utilities, while also paying wages and providing food & provisions to our staff so they could also stay afloat during those tenuous months of lockdowns and restrictions, all of us fighting to survive as frontline workers, and now it’s all to come to an end due to no fault of our own because we have been faced with the non-renewal of our lease by new landlords we’ve never even met.”

Following the closures during the pandemic and when bars were allowed to re-open in June of 2020, IDL Ballroom participated with the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture’s benevolent program to support local musicians called Play Tulsa Music, throwing weekly concerts through the end of December, as well as organizing a series of sold-out tribute shows that brought musicians from all backgrounds to play.

READ MORE: Play Tulsa Music infuses $100,000 into local music economy

The IDL Quad Group says big concerts, events, and farewell shows are still planned as followed from the Fourth of July up until the last night of business in August.

They say any private events, weddings and corporate parties planned after the closure dates are now being contacted privately and are in the process of refunding deposits back to those clients.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --