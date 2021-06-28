Play Tulsa Music infuses $100,000 into local music economy

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) announces its return of this year's Play Tulsa Music program, a fund designed to drive Tulsa area venues’ hiring of local musicians for live performances throughout the summer into early fall.

Play Tulsa Music was originally created and launched in September 2020 as a recovery effort supported with Tulsa County CARES Act funding. Over $190,000 was distributed to 26 venues in Tulsa County, helping to support over 700 local, live performances.

Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, had this to say about the return:

“Our goal remains the same this year: provide an economic boost to our music ecosystem and support these creative businesses. Tulsa is a music city, and prior to the pandemic, this industry represented 4,400 jobs. While some venues received assistance through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, this funding will pass through the venues and go directly to our local musicians and tech positions for their work. It’s imperative that we continue to support our music scene and this program is specifically designed to do that.”

Play Tulsa Music funds is used exclusively to offset up to 50 percent of a musician and band performances or tech fees incurred between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2021. Eligible venues include dedicated music venues, restaurants, bars, attractions, and hotels.

Applications must be directly submitted by the venue, but organizations, musicians, booking agencies, and others, are encouraged to collaborate with Tulsa area venues to create live performance opportunities utilizing locally-based musicians.

To learn more about the program, visit Play Tulsa Music's website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --