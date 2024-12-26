'I think it's important': Tulsans stay active during the holidays

TULSA, Okla — Paige Correa lives in Tulsa and loves all of the trails and parks the city has to offer.

She said she doesn't like to stay cooped up inside all day during Christmas.

“I think it’s important that everyone stays active, I mean it’s a huge part of our health,” she said. “Tulsa just has such a cool vibe to be able to house that for us, I can stay active any time.”

She said she also wants to keep a good balance as the holiday meals keep coming.

"The weather's not that bad," she said. "We've eaten a bunch of food, let's go work it off!"

According to Registered Dietician Sarah Riehm, making time to stay active during the holidays can be beneficial.

"Studies have shown that even going for a two or five minute walk after eating can help improve insulin sensitivity," she said. "So for somebody that's struggling with their blood sugar, that can be a really good booster for them."

However, she also said being able to indulge during the holiday season is what it's all about.

"Remember that having one not so healthy meal is not going to change your life, just the way that having one healthy meal is not gonna change your life.”

Yvette Wiley was also on the trail.

She said being able to get out into nature helps her relax, especially during a time that can prove to be stressful for many.

“Sometimes I skate, but it just helps me clear my head, it’s enjoyable," she said. “If there’s anything going on in your life that maybe isn’t perfect or stressful, it kind of gets you away from that for a little bit."

Wiley also said she likes to get active for not only her physical health, but her mental health too.

“I think just the actual physiological happenings inside your body when you’re doing something active helps relieve stress," she said. "Most people get stressed around the holidays, so it’s good to get out!”

