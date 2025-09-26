'I think it's great': New trail system coming to Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — A new trail system is being developed for Owasso's Ranch Creek. The trail is near 76th Street North and 97th East Avenue.

Larry Langford, the city's director of recreation and culture, expects the project to start construction in the spring of 2026 and will have a walking, biking, and multipurpose path.

Langford added that he hopes this will boost tourism for local businesses.

Kathleen Wehmeyer, a resident of Owasso, is excited about the project.

"I think it's great, I'm beyond the hiking years, but it's great for the younger folks to get out," said Wehmeyer.

Langford said the plan is to expand the Ranch Creek project in the future to connect the north and south sides of the city.

"Seeing our vision starting to produce its wonderful," said Langford.

Langford said the city has purchased the land and is still working on determining the exact design of the trails. He added that since it's still early, he didn't have a total cost for the project.

Kathy Miller is the owner of Fire in the Hole, a local business in downtown Owasso.

"The more tourists in the neighborhood, the better… I'm excited, I love it when I'm busy, I hate it when I'm slow," said Miller.

Langford said there is no finish date set in stone for the project as of Sept 25.

"Owasso is growing and I'm glad to see improvements like this for the community," said Wehmeyer.

