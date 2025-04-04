'I hope it's huge': Eton Square owners revitalizing iconic shopping center

TULSA, Okla. — Eton Square owner Rob Hefner said he plans to revitalize the iconic shopping center near 61st and Memorial.

People around the area said the plaza had been better in the past. Hefner said the project has already started, with the installation of a new roof and repainting storefronts.

The remaining parts of the project are a complete courtyard overhaul with new stairs, a railing, and bricks. However, people in the area have questions about the plan.

Stephanie Todd is a server at the Silver Skillet, which is right across the street from Eton Square. She said the motivation to shop there is low.

"I just don't really know of any reason other than an Aldi's to go over there now," said Todd.

Todd said she used to take her kids to the movie theaters at Tulsa's Eton Square 6. 2 News anchor Erin Christy was there for thegrand reopening in May 2024 after it closed that same year, citing the struggling movie industry.

Hefner's $2 million plan includes changing the Eton Square cinema sign along 61st Street and upgrading the seating inside the movie theater. Todd said she's all for it.

"Hopefully, it'll be thriving and bring in some of the shoppers like TJ Max does," said Todd.

Todd said a booming shopping center across the street from them could bring in more business. However, she had questions about the plan.

"I wonder what's going to be going in over there. If they have any idea if there's going to be new shopping," said Todd.

2 News brought that question to Hefner.

"Absolutely, we intend to build out the entire area with high-end shopping and upscale restaurants," said Hefner.

Hefner said they don't have specific stores as of April 4, but regardless, Todd can't wait.

"I hope it happens soon. I hope it's huge," said Todd.

The project is expected to be finished by June 1.

