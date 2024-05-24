GRAND REOPENING: Eton Square 6 reopens under new ownership

TULSA, Okla. — South Tulsa’s Eton Square 6 Cinema, 8421 E. 61st Street, is back open after abruptly closing earlier this year.

It has been family-owned for nearly two decades.

It closed after falling on some hard times; mainly citing the struggling movie industry. But a company known for reviving old movie theaters has taken it over.

Signs of Hope For Eton Square Cinema

However, the former owner's daughter, Tiffany Jenkins, is the General Manager.

“I’ve spent most of my life here—I had birthday parties here, I ran it, managed it, worked it—lived it,” she told 2News.

The best part: Eton 6 plans to keep the affordable ticket and concessions prices.

They have been drastically lower than other chain first-run theaters.

“This is one of the best old theaters I’ve ever been in as far as how it’s been maintained,” Rob Mayer, CEO, said.

Mayer said he is encouraged by the community support.

“Some of the guys working on the equipment said they watched their first movie in this theater,” Mayer said.

Some local employees will be returning, too. To Jenkins, it’s a testament to the space.

“That made me feel good, we must be doing something right,” said Jenkins. “A lot of employees have worked here a long time.”

There will be some upgrades, but the overall vibe fans know and love is expected to remain the same.

Down the line, they plan to put in recliners. How will that impact the long tables the cinema is known for having?

“We haven’t decided yet,” said Jenkins. “Whether they are on the floor or on the recliners, there will always be tables here.”

As with the ebbs and flows of the movie industry, they hope Tulsa will have some grace when they begin the remodeling process.

Click here to learn more about showtimes.

