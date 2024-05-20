Eton Square movie theater to reopen May 24 with new owners

TULSA, Okla. — Eton Square 6 Cinema is reopening on May 24 under new ownership after the previous owner shut theater doors in January 2024.

2 News spoke with General Manager Tiffany Jenkins, who said the theater will keep the same old-school vibe, as well as those old-school ticket and concession prices.

The new owners plan to start on some needed renovations and upgrades later this year.

The movie theater struggled through COVID-19 and the popularization of streaming services.

2 News' Erin Christy spoke to the previous owner when it closed in January:

Signs of Hope For Eton Square Cinema

More information on movie times is expected soon.

