'I haven't seen it': Ryan Walters learns about 'harmful' assignment, Skiatook Supt. speaks out

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Public Schools Superintendent is speaking out on the research assignment, which asked students to answer questions like, "Is God real?"

2 News also took the assignment to State Superintendent Ryan Walters who said he didn't hear about it despite hundreds of shares on social media.

This was the first assignment that seemed to have brought the Bible into the classroom. Some parents wondered if assignments would appear more under Walters' leadership.

"I haven't seen it," Walters said. "Look, here's the reality. What we've seen in the classroom is the radical left attack, any mention of God, any mention of the Bible."

PREVIOUS STORY:

'Is God real?': Skiatook Public School research assignment causing controversy

But Skiatook's Superintendent, Rob Loggins, said the assignment was not up to their standards.

"World religions are taught in world history but that was not the unit that they were in. So, when we saw the assignment the high school principal met with the teacher. Discussed that with him and asked him to remove the assignment," said Loggins.

The assignment came as a shock to Olivia Gray, whose daughter was in the class. 2 News first introduced Gray in a previous report on Aug. 16, after her post gained attention.

Olivia Gray

She said it was harmful to people like her daughter, who is of native descent.

"My daughter is descended from many people who are forced into residential schools and Christianity was weaponized and so it just feels very unsafe for us," Gray said.

She said the problems start at the top at a state level not with the district.

"They need to really focus their attention and their energy on making sure we’re not 50th in the nation for education. Like they just really have other things that they need to work on besides indoctrinating children," Gray said.



She criticized Walters for confusing the message on what teachers can teach. She said that his support for putting the Bible in schools blurred the lines and created fear for students of other religions.

Her daughter Nettie Gray said the research paper was confusing and she felt uncomfortable when it was assigned.



"In the past brought up the word religion, they’re always like if you’re uncomfortable about this type of topic, just let me know and we won’t talk about it, but he just went straight to the point," said Nettie.

2 News took Nettie's concerns to Walters.

"That's why we gave those additional guidelines. There will be more guidance is coming out as well. The districts, and that's where, you know, we tried to be crystal clear," said Walter.

But it wasn’t crystal clear with the assignment sparking more questions about the future of education in Oklahoma.

Loggins said he invited the Gray family to have a conversation about the assignment. They had that meeting on Aug. 21.

He said they’re working to make sure all academic content meets their educational standards.

2 News sent the assignment to Walters but hasn't heard back.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH STATE SUPERINTENDENT WALTERS:

FULL INTERVIEW: State Superintendent Ryan Walters talks scrutiny, parents concerns and new school year

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

