Supt. Walters addresses lawsuits, OSDE funding concerns and back-to-school

TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters talked to 2 News after weeks of trying to get answers to burning questions.

In the wide-ranging interview was asked about the scrutiny he's received, his thoughts on parents' concerns and his outlook on the new school year.

The interview was in response to a request for comment after Attorney General Gentner Drummond released an opinion ordering the State Department of Education to properly release security funds to schools.

FULL INTERVIEW: State Superintendent Ryan Walters talks scrutiny, parents concerns and new school year

LAWMAKERS QUESTION WALTERS' DISTRIBUTION OF FUNDS:

2 News reported on Aug. 19, that Walters came under fire for not disbursing funds earmarked for school safety by lawmakers and Governor Kevin Stitt.



The funds covered a lot nearly $100,000 for each school to boost security in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

When asked about his response to Drummond's opinion Walters said the OSDE took time to understand how to disperse the funds.

"Look, you know, we've been working for months on this issue. You know we have Senators and some House members that disagreed. Disagreed on if the funds roll over and how to get them out to school," said Walters.

But a release by Drummond said lawmakers did want that money to be carried over.

Drummond said Walters "wasted months" and said, "I pray that your failure to deploy these funds does not result in deadly consequences."

Walters said that money was handed out on the morning of Aug. 20.

"So look, we're we're happy. That clarity is there the money hit the school's accounts this morning," said Walters.

This is not the first time Walters was questioned about the stalling of funds.

2 News previously reported that $250,000 dedicated to inhalers and spacers for all Oklahoma public schools is still stuck with OSDE.



After being signed into law by Governor Stitt, funding was allocated to OSDE to use the Brendon McLarty Memorial Foundation to supply the inhalers.

However, the funding was never sent to the foundation.

Walters said he needs Drummond to clarify how those funds can be sent to the vendor.

"So here's the deal. So schools are getting inhalers and are getting reimbursed for them. The question is, how does the foundation get paid? And that's what we've asked the Attorney General. Right now we're reimbursing, right? Well, we have some legislators that say we don't want it to be reimbursed. We wanted to get the money upfront," said Walters.

Those lawmakers told 2 News that it was all laid out in the original law.

LEGAL CHALLENGES:

Walters has never been shy about getting sued. He's fighting eight lawsuits as of Aug. 20.

The newest was filed just last week by Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller.



He's suing for libel and slander after Walters called him a clown and liar.

"There comes a time when you are falsely and maliciously attacked such as he was by Ryan Walters," said Miller's attorney Michael Barkett.

2 News took the questions to the public. One BPS mother said she is tired of the fighting.

She said she feels Walter's repeated attacks on Miller are pulling focus away from the kids.

"You know, I haven't talked about Rob Miller for months," Walters said.

He talked about Miller at an OSDE board meeting on July 31 about two weeks before the interview.

"I only responded after the media had asked me for weeks about him. So look, my dedication is for the kids of Oklahoma and improving education. I get that he's obsessed with me. I get that," said Walters.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Many large school districts welcomed students back on Aug. 20.

"If you're in the bottom 5% of schools, we are going to really, really ensure that, not only are we giving you a little extra support, but we're helping change the culture and dynamics of that school district," said Walters.

He said that in the coming weeks, OSDE will roll out additional

support to schools and students who may need help.

2 News asked Walters if he attended any of the back-to-school celebrations on Aug. 20.

He said he's not in Oklahoma but in Arizona at the State Policy Networks annual meeting.

He said he hopes to share Oklahoma's education reform with other states.

