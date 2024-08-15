Bixby superintendent files civil suit against State Superintendent Ryan Walters

TULSA, Okla. — Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller filed a civil lawsuit against State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Miller filed for civil relief for libel/slander and is asking for $75,000 from Walters.

The case stems from statements Walters made at a recent State Board of Education meeting calling Miller a "liar."

It started when Miller posted on social media about needing information for Title I funding that he said Walters had not sent to districts.

“He’s a liar," said Walters. "I mean he’s truly a real embarrassment. He knows every year when he gets Title I funding… Same way it’s been every year, my team tells me for over a decade. He knows that. It’s been communicated to districts. Rob’s never reached out. Never indicated there was an issue, there’s not an issue. He made it up.”

The suit alleges "Walters maliciously uttered slanderous and defamatory statements against Superintendent Miller which were foreseeably broadcast and disseminated state and nationwide, including to residents of Tulsa County, Oklahoma where Superintendent Miller lives and works."

Initially after Walters comments Miller asked for an apology. According to the filing Walters has ignored this demand.

The suit alleges "Walters' false, defamatory, and malicious utterances regarding Superintendent Miller went viral and continue to do so - foreseeably spreading Defendant Walter's slanderous, defamatory, and malicious untruths about Superintendent Miller to the public at large both state and nationwide."

The suit also claims Walters' spokesperson sent a "malcious, false" statement to media"

"it's unfortunate the Bixby superintendendent continues to lie about Supt. Walters and more people are falling for it. He should be more concerned with getting his finances in order than avoiding accountability."

That statement was also shared by the media.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 15th. It also reserves the right to add "additional causes of action."

