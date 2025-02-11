'I have to teach my kids to wear coats': Tulsa prepares for winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is preparing for possible winter weather conditions this week.

Stephanie Traylor is just one of many residents making sure to bundle up.

She and her family moved to Tulsa in May from Louisiana.

“It’s like a deep, cold, wet-cold here,” she said.

She said the Tulsa cold has been something she and her family have needed to get used to.

“It gets to your bones," said Traylor. "I have to teach my kids to wear coats!”

She said her landlord has helped with providing information and reminders about letting faucets drip and keeping hoses covered.

She said the last time Tulsa had snowfall, she thought the city handled it well.

“Peoria was cleared really quickly," she said. "We went for a walk on Riverside the morning of, and the walkway was already plowed, so I thought that was quick.”

The City of Tulsa sent out the news release below, detailing some of the equipment authorities have specifically set aside for winter weather preparation:

According to the city, they have 66 trucks mounted with salt spreaders. Of those 66 trucks, 55 have mounted snowplows.

They also say they have 210 employees ready to drive the trucks to plow and salt streets.

Tim McCorkell is the city’s Public Works Street Maintenance Manager.

He said with the uncertainty surrounding the cold weather, the city's been preparing for about a week ahead of time.

"Main thing is just getting all our equipment, the spreaders loaded and the plows mounted and everybody aware of what's coming in," said McCorkell.

He said preparation begins Tuesday evening.

"They'll run the brine on bridges, hills and overpasses from 6:00pm to midnight," he said. "Then we'll have full crews in at midnight that will start applying salt to the roadways."

McCorkell advises everyone to stay home if they can.

