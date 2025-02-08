'I feel like it affects my family a lot': Tulsans gather for immigrant community

TULSA, Okla — Right in east Tulsa, at the intersection of 21st and Garnett, people gathered to ensure their voices were heard.

Protesters said they wanted to support the immigrant community, by showing their unwavering solidarity.

“None of us are criminals just because we crossed the border for a better life,” said Stephanie Vaca.

Stephanie came with her friend Jazmin Leal, who both have family that came into the United States- to better their own lives and the lives of their children.

Leal said that's what motivates her to keep fighting.

“Honestly, I just do it because I feel like it’ll affect my family a lot," she said. "So I’m trying to do the most I can.”

“Everyone who’s not from here, made it here for a reason," said David Barajas. "We're not criminals."

David Barajas and Lindsey Aston came to show their support, and said while many people weren't able to come out to show their support, the sounds of revving engines and honking horns made them feel even better about their cause.

“It feels great to know that people everywhere are supporting the cause," said Aston. "I think it just shows great community, even if people can’t be here to show up.”

Protesters like Amory Grace and Clint Lovelace tell me they want to stand in solidarity with those facing the toughest of times.

“When they come for the rights of one, they come for the rights of many," said Grace. "I know the rules that are currently being introduced and laws that are currently being introduced affects people of color the most.”

“I think it’s an integral part of our society to acknowledge our First Amendment rights," said Lovelace. "And use those rights to speak up for people who are marginalized the most.”

Even while it was getting rainy and wet outside, protesters stayed outside to keep fighting for their cause.

“Whether they can be out here or not, we’re here," said Barajas. "We’re just enjoying ourselves, and it’s our right to be here.”

