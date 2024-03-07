Human remains found in Mohawk Park identified as missing Owasso man

TULSA, Okla. — Human remains found in Mohawk Park on March 4 belong to a man who went missing from Owasso in March 2023.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains belong to Timothy Vanmatre.
The 57-year-old went missing near 66th Street North and Mingo. His car was found in the area about an hour after he went missing.
2 News followed up with his daughter as she searched for dad over the last year:
The remains were found by parkgoers around 4:50 p.m. on March 4 and contacted police.
TPD began investigating with Crime Scene officers, an anthropologist, and a Medical Examiner. The investigators determined the remains were human shortly after their discovery.
TCSO said they don't suspect foul play.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube