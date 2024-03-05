Human remains found at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — Parkgoers at Mohawk Park spotted several bones and a skull on March 4.

The Tulsa Police Department began investigating around 4:50 p.m. Crime Scene officers, along with an anthropologist and Medical Examiner, determined the remains were human.

Crews went back to the park on March 5 to search for more evidence. TPD said they will start trying to determine the identity of the remains and the circumstances surrounding the case.

The Mary K. Oxley Nature Center and trail system will be closed to the public until further notice.

This is a developing story.

