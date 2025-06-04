‘Couldn't believe it’: Loved ones want answers after deadly wrong-way crash

TULSA, Okla. — "Terrible, this is the worst thing I've ever been through,” Mariangela Arevalo told 2 News.

Her husband, Felix Aguilar, is a father, engineer and loves riding motorcycles.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Aguilar and his cousin, Carlos Arteaga, were hit by a wrong-way driver on the Inner Dispersal Loop in Tulsa on June 1. Arteaga was riding in front of Aguilar.

Troopers arrested 64-year-old James Basse. Officials say he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Aguilar was taken to the hospital. 21-year-old Arteaga of Broken Arrow died on the scene from his injuries.

"I couldn't believe it, I wasn't able to say anything,” Arevalo said.

She said, “[Arteaga] has a little brother who was turning 14 the day of the accident. His going to remember every day on his birthday that his cousin died."

Arevalo told 2 News that to save Aguilar’s life, doctors had to amputate his left leg. She showed us a picture Aguilar wrote from his bed saying, ‘Justice for Carlos’.

"I'll have to take care of him, we all have to take care of him,” Arevalo said. “We don't know what we're going to do".

Arevalo explained Aguilar is doing better but still has several surgeries and a long road of recovery ahead.

“He's a very strong guy,” Arevalo said. “ But it's going to be hard for everyone, for me, for him, his family, for everyone."

If you want to help the families, here are their GoFundMe pages.

Carlos

Felix

