How to prepare car for winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — We recently got a taste of the more extreme winter weather to come, and auto experts are reminding drivers to prepare their cars for those conditions.

For drivers who haven't already done so, there's no better time than now to prepare their car for wintry conditions.



WINTER WEATHER PREP >>> Tulsa crews detail winter weather preparations

Kevin Freeman, a car care manager from AAA Oklahoma, told 2 News the best thing to do is take your car to an auto shop that offers a free courtesy check. They will see if parts ranging from brakes to wiper fluids levels are in good shape.

"A lot of times, a courtesy check is going to find that you can need tires replaced, you know?" he said. "Sometimes you find ... it's time for a [new] battery, or your antifreeze level is low, or the ethylene glycol level in the antifreeze is low, so it needs to be serviced."



All that can prevent the possibility of an accident.

"It's a preventative thing," he said. "It's been proven in the past that for every dollar spent now in preventative maintenance, you'll save seven later on. You don't want to be broken down."

AAA Oklahoma's roadside assistance staff gets thousands of calls this time of year. Freeman said getting a courtesy check before the weather worsens could prevent some of those.

Luckily, he told us most shops will offer those free courtesy checks.

As for when the best time each year to winterize your car is, he said it's always good but recommends early fall.



RELATED >>> Uninsured OK drivers facing more penalties in 2024

"Once the kids are in school... get your car looked at, get it ready," he said. "You know — it's almost like the changing of clothes. We go to a little warmer clothes — it's time to get the car ready for the colder weather."

Freeman added that drivers should do the same thing in the springtime, ahead of that summer weather. He said that's because extreme temperature changes can zap the life out of car batteries and can take a toll, year after year.

This time of year can see the number of roadside assistance calls they receive double, triple, and even quadruple, which can reduce response times.

That means there's a chance of drivers being stranded in their cars until help arrives — possibly without electricity and heat.

Freeman recommended drivers keep a winter travel kit inside their car, with all the essentials they would need in such a scenario.

"That way, God forbid you actually do break down somewhere, you can call somebody. You can stay warm," he said.

Those can include a water bottle, winter jacket, hats, gloves, a phone charger, and a blanket. To really go the extra mile, keep a windshield scraper and some de-icing spray handy.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

