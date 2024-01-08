Tulsa crews detail winter weather preparations

TULSA, Okla. — Winter is back in Oklahoma, and Green Country crews are ready.

It's important to know who is responsible for clearing what roads ahead of a winter storm.

The City of Tulsa is responsible for clearing all main streets, the Gilcrease Expressway minus the Turnpike section, and the L.L. Tisdale Expressway. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is responsible for the other highways in Tulsa.

To keep roads clear, the city maintains 63 trucks mounted with salt spreaders and of those, 48 have mounted snowplows. The city also has seven 4x4 pick-up trucks equipped with snowplows.

The city has around 6,500 tons of salt and is still receiving more material.

Tulsa crews cover 1,770 lane miles, roughly the distance from Tulsa to San Francisco. The city said plowing routes are prioritized based on traffic counts.

"Once the main streets are cleared and conditions permit, selected residential streets may be treated based on traffic and steepness," the city said.



Click here for every map and route the City uses for arterial streets, collector streets, schools and steep hills.



If unsheltered, Tulsans have four warming stations available.

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.: open 24-7

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.: open 24-7

Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St.: open 24-7

Denver Avenue Station, 319 S Denver Ave.

M-F 5 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sat. 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sun 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.



The city also has resources if any organizations are interested in setting up a temporary station.

The city is reminding residents of new ordinances in place requiring pet owners to bring their dogs into a temperature-controlled facility when the temperature is at or below 25 degrees.

