'It’s worth paying attention to': how to maintain a safely-running car in heat

TULSA — “Cars don’t like the heat any more than people do” says Russ Knight, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Tulsa Hills. He shared the following tips for maintaining a safe and smoothly running vehicle in the extremely high temperatures.



Keep tires inflated. The heat can blow out ones with low pressure.

The heat can blow out ones with low pressure. Test the battery and monitor coolant levels to ensure the car will start. Knight recommends driving the car at least once a week.

Knight recommends driving the car at least once a week. Check headlights and taillights for dullness. Knight says the sun can breakdown the plastic cover, which could dim the effectiveness of the lights.

