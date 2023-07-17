'It’s worth paying attention to': how to maintain a safely-running car in heat

TULSA — “Cars don’t like the heat any more than people do” says Russ Knight, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Tulsa Hills. He shared the following tips for maintaining a safe and smoothly running vehicle in the extremely high temperatures.
- Keep tires inflated. The heat can blow out ones with low pressure.
- Test the battery and monitor coolant levels to ensure the car will start. Knight recommends driving the car at least once a week.
- Check headlights and taillights for dullness. Knight says the sun can breakdown the plastic cover, which could dim the effectiveness of the lights.
