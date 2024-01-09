WINTER WEATHER: Emergency crews responding to wrecks across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Snow didn't accumulate in Green Country but below freezing temperatures caused slick streets and led to at least 27 wrecks just in the Tulsa metro.

EMSA said of the 27 wrecks, crews took three patients to the hospital. Officials said that is six times the number of wrecks EMSA normally sees by the afternoon.

Tulsa police urge drivers to take it slow as they drive to work— check the 2 News traffic map for any wrecks on your route—> click here.Drivers are asked to slow down and keep their distance between themselves and other vehicles on the roadways.

City of Tulsa crews are treating roads with sand and salt across the area. These resources are available to attain this goal:



63 trucks mounted with salt spreaders

Of the 63 trucks with spreaders, 48 have mounted snowplows.

4 trucks equipped with liquid applicator systems for brine application with an additional 4 mounted snowplows (total of 52 large snowplows)

7 4x4 pick-up trucks equipped with snowplows

2 motor graders for use as plows

210 employees (including drivers and support staff)

Approximately 6,500 tons of salt and still receiving material

2 salt brine mixing systems with 25,000 gallons of salt brine

First responders offered some advice to keep warm as temperatures drop:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately. Wear at least three layers of clothing: an outer layer to break the wind and allow some ventilation (like gortex or nylon); a middle layer of wool, down, or synthetic pile to absorb sweat and retain insulating properties when wet; and an inner layer of cotton or synthetic weave to allow ventilation and escape of perspiration.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered (up to 40% of your body heat can be lost when your head is exposed). Fingers and hands lose their dexterity at temperatures below 59°F. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.

Wear boots or shoes that protect against cold and dampness. Footwear needs be insulated and fit comfortably with several layers of socks.

Avoid wearing dirty or greasy clothing because they have poor insulating properties and will allow you to get cold faster than clean clothing.



