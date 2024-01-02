Uninsured OK drivers facing more penalties in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The number of uninsured drivers in Oklahoma has dropped by 41% in the last five years.

But the thousands who still don't have car insurance registered on their vehicles could soon face consequences if they've previously enrolled in a state program.

For the last half-decade the Oklahoma Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion program, or UVED, gave drivers a second chance at finally getting car insurance, which is required by law.

Cameras with built-in AI all over the state at intersections can flag cars without registered insurance and send the owner a letter.

For the following 90 days drivers can enroll in UVED for coverage options or dispute it if there's a mistake. According to the Oklahoma Insurance Department, the program has succeeded.

"We have made great progress with our uninsured motorist rates. I think now we're seeing about a 13% uninsured motorist rate which you know, years ago we were throwing around numbers around the range of 25%," OID Commissioner Glen Mulready said.

Tulsa County driver Beverly and her son Dark Vaughn said they understand the struggle for those who can't afford insurance and are happy with the program.

"Usually most of those people don't have the time or the ability to afford those sorts of things so having those services available are the kind of things that are necessary," Vaughn said.

But about 181,000 drivers in Oklahoma remain uninsured, and the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council told 2 News it's now processing hundreds of names in its system for possible penalties, including fines up to $250, driver license suspension, and even the state impounding the uninsured car.

Beverly hopes more in her area become aware and get covered if needed.

"Insurance is kind of a luxury for some people, I understand that," she said. "But you know, the law is the law. You gotta do what you gotta do."

The District Attorneys Council reports these referrals to local law enforcement statewide will start after Jan. 31.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

