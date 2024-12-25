'How it gets done': Tulsans do some last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve

TULSA, Okla. — With a little holiday cheer and maybe some stress, Tulsans took to the stores to pick up their last-minute items.

That was on full display on December Eve, with hundreds of people filling parking lots before turning to fill wrapping paper.

2 News caught up with some of the last-minute shoppers.

Samantha Laster is no stranger to doing things down to the wire.

"Well, I’m a single mother of five so my life is last minute. So, I do birthdays last minute. Shopping last minute. That’s just how it gets done around here," said Laster.

She and her sister were running into a store to pick up the final things on her list.

She said last-minute shopping is a part of her holiday tradition, just like leaving out cookies and milk.

Laster looks forward to next year when she gets to do it all over again.

Here's a picture of the line driving by Woodland Hills Mall. Each of the major shopping areas had its own level of visitors.

It was at the Walmart next door to the mall where 2 News met Lataisha Winn.

She said they weren't missing gifts – it was Christmas dinner.

Winn said she had work earlier in the week, which caused the late shopping.

"I got off late, so I had to come and grab what I need to grab today so. I can be full with everything for tomorrow," said Winn.

She said even with a little stress to finish things – last-minute shopping is fun.

"Be considerate of others. And be more nicer because you never know who you may run into, you know you got people working here and there you know everybody frustrated. You know just stay focused, keep a clear mind and be careful out here," said Winn.

Just a reminder from 2 News. There's no shame or blame for your late wrapping paper game.

