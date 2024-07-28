HONORING TRADITION: Tulsa Indian Club hosts 72nd Tulsa Powwow

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Indian Club hosted the 72nd Tulsa Powwow, which is a gathering of indigenous communities across Oklahoma.

During the event, they dance, sing, and event host contests, welcoming everyone into the space.

"Anywhere I can dance. If there is a drum out there I put my clothes on and I want to dance," said Tim Allen a longtime visitor of the event.

It's a celebration bringing together tribes to honor traditions, prayer and their Native culture.

"You know, it’s kind of hard to remember the times we don’t get together like this and have fun. This is an intertribal powwow so everybody’s welcome and we hope to continue as long as I’m gone," said Tulsa Indian Club Chairman David Bible.

He said this event always brings a smile to his face before, during, and after. While stressful, he said it is worth it because of the connections formed between the various tribes in attendance.

"Seeing the new people that come out some people haven’t been to a powwow before. Some people are returning. Their kids are now growing up and they want to kind of introduce themselves to the culture," said Bible.

It’s about understanding the history of indigenous tribes while gathering as one community, as they’ve done for generations.

All to remember and honor those who made the path their children walk on.

"Yes, the first night always includes a lot of kids so a lot of kids are getting introduced to the culture to learn how to dance from their moms and dads and aunts and uncles," Bible said.

A favorite tradition of the event is the crowning of the Tulsa Powwow Princess.

2 News spoke with Kitana Swimmer-Foreman, the 2023-2024 Powwow Princess, before she crowned her successor.

"Sadly my reign is over tonight I pass the crown and title but it’s been my honor to be the Tulsa Powwow Princess and it’s been my dream since I was a young girl," said Swimmer-Foreman.

While she passed the touch, she joined the other former Powwow Princesses forever.

Many kids look forward to the day it may be their turn to wear the crown.

They may have the chance, as Bible said he hopes the event continues for years to come and even grows in the future.

"Well, we are going to two days and we hope to go to maybe three days or maybe even a four day just to stretch it out to have a lot more different programs out there it’s always just good to have a good powwow and have fun," said Bible.

The event runs through July 28, opening at 11 a.m. at the Cox Business Convention Center.

