HONORING OUR VETS: Veterans, families jet off to Washington for tour

TULSA, Okla. — Some lucky veterans and their families jetted off to our nation's capital on April 24.

The group American Veteran Tours will take these area veterans and their family members to Washington, D.C., for about four days.

While there, they will explore the city, the sites, and what they fought for.

2 News caught up with them earlier as they checked their bags - including Debbie Bowers from Grove, Oklahoma.

"I'm excited, I'm excited," said the U.S. Army veteran, "especially seeing the Korean and Vietnam wall."

"You know, seeing the solemn memorials, the Vietnam wall, especially if you knew a name on there," she added, "it means something."

For several, this is not their first trip to our nation's capital, but it's still meaningful just the same.

"It's such an incredible experience. And men and women really stepped up for us. They came in and served their time for the country, which is an incredible devotion of liberty and just everything America stands for," said James Traylor. "And for them to be able to come and enjoy and see the sights what they served for, to be able to step up and help them in any way with that and whatever, is an incredible blessing for us."

Traylor is the chaplain for American Veteran Tours. While he was not joining them, he made an early stop at Tulsa International Airport to pray for the veterans to have safe travels and a good time.

