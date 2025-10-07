TULSA, Okla. — Friends, family and fellow firefighters gathered Oct. 6, to honor the life of Lt. Brian Bizzell.

Bizzell was a Tulsa firefighter for 27 years. He died, Sept. 30, in a car crash in Owasso.

WATCH: HONORING BIZZELL: Hundreds gather to mourn Tulsa firefighter

HONORING BIZZELL: Hundreds gather to mourn Tulsa firefighter

“It is with deep respect, and profound sorrow, that we acknowledge that Brian has completed his last and final call, on Sept. 30, 2025,” a dispatcher said, over fire scanners.

A friend of Bizzell’s addressed the crowd, offering his best memories of Bizzell.

“Brian loved his family fiercely, he worked hard to provide for anything they needed. So proud of his commitment to the fire department for as long as I knew him, I know he will be truly missed by many. Brian was such a good person. Always willing to help anyone in need.”

Brian was 49 years old when he died. He left behind a wife, three children, and several extended family members. Several of his years on TFD were served alongside chaplain Joel Jones, who also spoke at the funeral.

GoFundMe >>> Firefighters set up this GoFundMe to support Brian's family

“It’s been said that we will do anything to each other, but we will also rise to do anything for each other,” Jones said, “Take that extra step. Make the visit, make the phone call. Our time here is short.”

Hundreds attended Bizzell's funeral, and several spoke, including his daughter, Avery.

“He was my best friend, my dad, and my hero. And many people wish to meet their heroes, but mine raised me,” Avery said.

Bizzell’s friends and family described him as a man of faith, who deeply loved his family.

His family loved him back.

“I used to get mad when people said that I was a copy and paste of him,” Avery said, “Now it’s my favorite compliment to receive. He loved me so much. He bought me veneers, just so he could see me smile more, because he knew I was insecure about my teeth. He was the best dad I could ever have.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

