Highway 69 widening project in Muskogee set to begin Halloween weekend

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has a start date for a major Highway 69 reconstruction project in Muskogee, and drivers should expect significant traffic changes once work begins.

ODOT spokesperson T.J. Gerlach said the $44.7 million project is scheduled to start Halloween weekend.

The project will fully reconstruct about 2.5 miles of Highway 69 and widen the roadway to six lanes from Border Avenue to Okmulgee Avenue.

“It is going to be a really rough project. We understand that,” Gerlach said.

ODOT said the roadway will completely close during Halloween weekend. After that, Highway 69 will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the project area.

Gerlach said the work is designed to improve pavement conditions and add capacity along one of Muskogee’s busiest corridors.

“You know, 69, we get a lot of criticism about it because a lot of the stretches are in not great shape, so we’re very happy to be improving the pavement in that area and adding capacity to a very busy part of Muskogee,” Gerlach said.

Autumn Keith works at Wheeler Metals along Highway 69 and has been driving around Muskogee for about 12 years. She said traffic can already be difficult, especially with semi trucks moving through the area. Despite the construction impacts, Keith said she is optimistic about what the project could mean long term.

“I think it’s going to make improvements for everything, the businesses, build the community a little bit more. Hopefully people will travel through here a little bit more, so it’ll be great,” Keith said.