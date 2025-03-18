Watch Now
'He’s fired shots at police': Muskogee PD shares chase video with murder suspect

Muskogee Police Department
Posted

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Body camera video shows the chase Muskogee police say a double murder suspect them on before shooting at them.

Muskogee police say the chase ended near 5th and Martin Luther King Street around 6:30 p.m. on March 8.

WATCH: Sgt. Bryan Wilkins body camera footage from the incident:

Muskogee Police body camera footage from March 8 chase

It started about half an hour earlier in Oktaha when Muskogee County deputies were called to the Five Star Recycling Plant.

The investigation centers on Aaron O’Neal Wilson.

The 26-year-old is accused of shooting two women at the recycling plant, killing one of them, Amie Maxwell.

Detectives say Wilson later came to Muskogee and shot a man near 24th St and Topeka Ave.

40-year-old Rolando McConnell died after being taken to the hospital.

Investigators say witnesses gave a car and suspect description to police and Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse officers found him at a gas station near 40th and Okmulgee.

They say he wouldn’t stop, leading them on a chase with Muskogee officers in tow.

Police say Wilson shot at them during the chase and continued to shoot at officers when it ended.

MPD released these photos of the bullet holes in Lighthorse Police cruisers.

Officer Darien Allen and Sergeant Bryan Wilkins are on routine paid leave right now after firing at Wilson.

Muskogee police say they’ve arrested Wilson 20 times over 12 years.

He’s charged with 11 felonies, including two counts of murder and several counts of shooting with intent to kill. Police are investigating if the shootings in Oktaha and Muskogee are connected.

