'Here because of them': Floral Haven Cemetery honors heroes on Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla — Floral Haven Cemetery held a Memorial Day celebration with demonstrations at the Tomb of the Unknown.

People admired the more than 4,000 flags representing the fallen veterans and watched the demonstration for the changing of the guard.

It's a solemn ceremony that Floral Haven has done every year for the last 52 years. Darby Lluberes came out to honor those who served.

"It's very important that we keep on that legacy so our soldiers and out veterans that have come previously, know that we're still here supporting them,” said Lluberes.

Many people, Like Darby Llubers, signed a guest book provided by the cemetery and wrote the names of the ones they'd lost. Lluberes said seeing the crowds together on Memorial Day made her glad.

"It's good that Tulsa is making sure that we know that we are proud of our veterans and we're proud to be supporting them. We're proud that we're here because of them,” said Lluberes.

The cemetery offered ribbons for people to hang as a symbol of remembrance for those who sacrificed their lives. Lluberes said she went the extra mile to show her support.

"I've also done flag patrol if there's one that is tattered if there's one that is fallen down, we look at it, we fix the flag, and then we say thank you to that veteran,” Lluberes said.

Lluberes said the celebration of Memorial Day is not just for veterans' family members but everyone who enjoys the freedoms guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.

"It's very important that anyone can do it anyone can a part of this you just have to have the one to,” said Lluberes.

The demonstrators trained for months, all to honor the fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

