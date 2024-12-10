Henryetta house where 7 died in murder-suicide catches fire

HENRYETTA, Okla. — A home in Henryetta, where seven people died in a murder-suicide on May 1, 2023, caught fire on Dec. 10.

Fire officials said a passerby saw the fire around 5:30 a.m. and reported it to authorities.

The house is where Jesse McFadden killed six people, including five teenagers, before taking his own life.

The house is now vacant, and significant damage was done to the roof because of the blaze. The officials said they believe work was being done to the house recently.

The State Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire. We'll update this story when we learn more.

