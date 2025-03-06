HELPING SERVERS: Program to aid hospitality workers amid economic uncertainty

TULSA, Okla. — A new program in partnership with the Tulsa Community Foundation is gearing up to launch as a non-profit to help hospitality workers.

The Kindred Hospitality Alliance is a group that aims to help hospitality workers network, learn and move up in the food industry.

Currently, the organization is working to get its 501(c)3 forms approved to officially become a non-profit.

The KHA aims to help people in the hospitality industry, like Fatima Ponce.

She's a waitress at La Lupita restaurant on Garnett.

She said she likes coming to work every day, but tips make up the bulk of her paycheck in today's economy- which can be tough.

"For me at least, that’s my job," she said. "Yes, I love my job, but like I said, I have to make money.”

Fatima said people in the restaurant industry often lean on each other for help since there are no work or labor unions.

“Everybody helps each other, because that’s how you’re supposed to do it," she said. "There’s no other way to survive if you don’t help each other.”

The KHA is being headlined by Drea Nieves and Nick Ernce.

They said more than nine percent of Tulsans work in the hospitality industry, and they want to help them with obstacles they may face, including long hours and lower wages.

They're aiming to help by constructing a building that will house their future non-profit along with their partner restaurant- Kindred Scratch Kitchen.

They hope it creates at least 100 new jobs for those in the industry looking to show off their skills.

“The restaurant industry has nothing, and we feel it's time that somebody steps up and helps support the people that dedicate a good portion of their lives to serving others," said Ernce.

Nieves agreed, saying it's important to give back to those who work hard to serve.

“We want to serve the people that serve others," she said. “I think the restaurant industry, just in general, is very much a family if you have worked in the industry before, you feel that camaraderie. I think something like this is really missing.”

The group hopes to break ground on their building within the next 30 to 45 days.

They want their program to be up and running by the end of the year.

To show your support and donate to the cause, visit the KHA website here.

