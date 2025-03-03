Heavy smoke and fire damage Muskogee church

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Quick action by a maintenance man and Muskogee firefighters helped contain a blaze at St. Joseph Catholic Church Monday, March 3rd.

Parishioners and staff are thankful for the efforts of both.

Flames erupted about 8:45 a.m. in the northeast section of the church, where the heavy, billowing smoke could be seen coming from a corner of the building.

Maintenance man Luis Carbone was the first on the scene.

“I’m so sad for what happened here,” Carbone said.

He told 2 News he ran into the church and grabbed a couple of fire extinguishers, attempting to locate the source of the flames, but was quickly overwhelmed by smoke and had to go back outside as the fire department arrived.

A parishioner, Tina Iven, told 2 News she could see where smoke etched the side of the building but did not know what caused the fire.

Carbone explained that the area where the blaze started was being remodeled into a library. It had been a classroom. Fire also spread to the classroom next door, which was used for Bible studies.

Ashley Stevens, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, indicated that the sanctuary and church lobby also suffered heavy smoke damage. He told 2 News once the flames spread into the attic area, it became challenging for firefighters to combat.

“The fire department had a difficult time accessing that because it was in the attic with the void space up high. Once they were able to access it, they were able to put the fire out pretty quickly,” Stevens said.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the blaze. Stevens explained they are looking into possible electrical issues, heating and air systems issues, and potential human involvement.

The next major service at the church will be Ash Wednesday. Parishioners are encouraged to check the church's Facebook page for updates about whether an alternate service location or change in service times will be necessary because of the fire.

