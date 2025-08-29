Hearing rescheduled for Polaris Technologies Muskogee annexation lawsuit

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A hearing between Polaris Technologies and the City of Muskogee regarding property annexation, scheduled for August 29, has been rescheduled for September 3.

The hearing follows a lawsuit filed by Polaris in response to the decision by the Muskogee City Council to annex the data mining company's property.

Previous Coverage >>> Polaris Technologies files lawsuit against Muskogee over annexation

The company launched in Muskogee in 2023. The annexation decision was made in early July 2025. Polaris filed the lawsuit later that month.

In the filing, Polaris said while the city did put a notice of public hearing and annexation in the local newspaper, they failed to mail that notice to them, which is required by law.

Polaris also said the annexation will cost the company an additional $5 million a year, and the city would not meet with company representatives to discuss alternate options.

Additional Coverage >>> Polaris says Muskogee won’t negotiate fees for annexation plan

The rescheduled hearing will now take place on September 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Muskogee County Courthouse.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

