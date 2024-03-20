Watch Now
Harvard intersection at BA Expressway all-way stop due to construction

Scripps
Road Closure signs
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 17:03:23-04

TULSA, Okla. — The intersection at 27th and Harvard changed to an all-way stop while crews work on storm drain maintenance.

The construction started March 20 and is expected to take ten days. The city is asking drivers to allow more time or find alternate routes while they work.

