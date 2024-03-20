Harvard intersection at BA Expressway all-way stop due to construction

TULSA, Okla. — The intersection at 27th and Harvard changed to an all-way stop while crews work on storm drain maintenance.
The construction started March 20 and is expected to take ten days. The city is asking drivers to allow more time or find alternate routes while they work.
View the 2 News interactive traffic map here.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube