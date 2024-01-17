Half-penny sales tax increase on the table in Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — Voters in Wagoner County will have the opportunity to vote on multiple facets of a half-penny sales tax increase in March.

The increase would be broken up into multiple layers. Some of it would improve the jail, the fairgrounds, and more.

Some of Wagoner County's needs could soon be fulfilled if voters are willing to open their wallets.

2 News Senior Reporter Justin Ayer went around the county and spoke with residents about what they feel the area could use given the half-penny sales tax increase proposal.

Misty Edwards of Coweta made a great point since it has multiple pieces.

"Everyone needs to do their homework," she said.

The half a cent increase (0.5%) would go toward improving the county jail (0.25%), county courthouse (0.125%), and county fairgrounds (0.125%). These propositions can all be voted yes or no on the upcoming ballot.

"There's a lot of different pieces to this puzzle," Edward said. "You're not just voting for one thing as a whole. It's a lot of different things."

Wagoner County's current sales tax rate is 1.3 percent.

Stormy Day of Wagoner tells 2 News she'd like to see better roads.

"I personally have popped a tire and had to wait in the rain for a tow truck to come on a pothole," Day said.

According to the county website, the new (1.3%) breakdown would be 0.8% for roads and bridges, 0.1% for the sheriff's office, 0.1% for the general fund, and 0.3% would go toward changing support for fire departments to establishing a county ambulance and emergency response service.

We've told you the Wagoner County jail has been a cause of concern for the sheriff due to overcrowding. If passed, the sales tax increase could place a band-aid on some of these issues.

"I love how they separated it out like that so we can vote for what we want to, and maybe not vote for things that aren't as important," Edwards said.

Wagoner County voters can head to the polls on March 5.

