GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS: Soul Box Project exhibit opens with positive response

TULSA, Okla. — The Soul Box Project kicked off its month-long exhibit on June 7, the same weekend many are wearing orange to spread gun violence awareness.

2 News recently spoke with one of the organizers Beth Husen. She is the sister-in-law to Dr. Stephanie Husen, one of four tragically killed in the Saint Francis Mass Shooting.

It's the first time the project has been displayed in Oklahoma. Beth along with other family members spent around six months putting the exhibit together.



"Every life is important, everyone, all on this exhibit deserves to still be here and that’s the hardest part," Husen said.

Shortly before 2 News went to see the exhibit in action a shooting a report of two dead in a home came in.

The two were found with gunshot wounds furthering the conversation surrounding gun violence awareness.

Difficult Conversations After Gun Violence

Husen said she wants people to take in each of the boxes in the exhibit.

"We’ve been looking at it for 6 months. It’s been very encouraging to see the attention that it's getting and again nothing but positive," Husen said.

Husen held her head high as she watched visitors view the family's hard work.

The exhibit will travel around Tulsa in June. It was on display starting June 7 at the First Friday Art Crawl, before it moved to the Philbrook Museum on June 8 and then to Circle Cinema for the rest of June at Circle Cinema.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

