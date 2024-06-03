RAISING AWARENESS: Saint Francis victim's family fights against gun violence

TULSA, Okla. — From June 7-9, people nationwide will wear orange to honor gun violence victims and survivors. One Tulsa family is helping spread that message.

2 News talked with the sister-in-law of Dr. Stephanie Husen. She was one of four killed in the Saint Francis Mass Shooting on June 1, 2022.

For the full month of June, an exhibit they created will be displayed around Tulsa.

Saint Francis Shooting - Two Years Later

"We’re doing okay. We’re doing okay. It’s a day-by-day process. We miss her every single day," said Beth Husen.

It was a difficult day for the Husen family as they remembered Stephanie.

But in that pain, Husen shared how their healing is fueling action.

"I feel Steph would be very happy that we’re trying to make a difference because she wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else," said Husen.

June 1 honored the second anniversary of the Saint Francis Mass Shooting.

In the two years since, the family has worked to spread a message.

They are collaborating with the Soul Box Project, a group dedicated to ending gun violence.

Husen said the quilt-style exhibit features boxes representing those affected.

"We have over 727 boxes and that represents the amount of people that are killed or injured by gun violence in the United States in just over three days," said Husen.

She said gun violence is an epidemic. One that plagues too many families.

Looking at the Tulsa Police Department's Homicide Tracker, 2022 and 2023 saw a combined total of 94 gun-related deaths.

For this year, as of June 2, 16 people have died due to injuries after suffering gunshot wounds.

Husen said not all those affected by gun violence sustain physical injuries. She tells me her family found comfort in the community.

"It warms your heart to see people want to help him and give you their support," Husen said.

They’re asking people to wear orange from June 7 to 9. Beth said Stephanie has guided this mission.

"She was a friend. She wasn’t just a sister-in-law. She was my friend and she was everyone’s friend as she had no enemies. She really didn’t. And she was a joy, an absolute joy to be around. We miss her smile. We miss her laugh. She was beautiful on the inside and on the outside," Husen said.

The Soul Box exhibit will be displayed for the whole month of June.

It will be on display starting June 7 at the First Friday Art Crawl, on June 8 at the Philbrook Museum, and for the rest of June at Circle Cinema.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

